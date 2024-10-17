Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 190,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,967. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

