Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,935,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 563,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 99,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

