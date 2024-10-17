Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 15.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 147.4% during the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 0.9 %

DIOD traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,980. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

