Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $51.42. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 1,755,003 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

