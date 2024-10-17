DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DocuSign by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.00. 1,444,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,827. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

