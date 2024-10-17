Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.5% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. 1,254,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,993. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

