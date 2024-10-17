DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 32,124 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DASH traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $151.40. 2,571,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $92,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

