DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

NYSE DV opened at $17.13 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

