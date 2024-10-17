Drift Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Drift has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and $12.56 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Drift

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,178,238 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,178,238.719937 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.45323185 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,102,011.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

