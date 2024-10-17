DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. DSS shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 20,509 shares.

DSS Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. As a group, analysts predict that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

