Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several research firms recently commented on EPC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 348,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $41.50.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
