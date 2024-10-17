Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

