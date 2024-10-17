EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 57,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,261,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance began coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EHang Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $986.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EHang by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EHang by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

