Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.95 million and approximately $573,808.31 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

