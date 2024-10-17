Electroneum Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Electroneum has a market cap of $38.56 million and approximately $561,247.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

