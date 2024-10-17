Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Michael W. Vranos Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $23,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 183,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

