Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Michael W. Vranos Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $23,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 183,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

