Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

