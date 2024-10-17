Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE EDN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 73,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

