Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE EDN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 73,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

