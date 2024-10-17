Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE ENIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,022. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

