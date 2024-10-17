Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
NYSE ENIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,022. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Enel Chile
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enel Chile
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.