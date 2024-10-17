Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,467,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,988,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Fuels by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

