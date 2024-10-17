Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.