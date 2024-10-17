Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,464. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFSC

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.