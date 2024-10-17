Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.41. Enviva shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 135,400 shares.

The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enviva stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

