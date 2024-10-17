Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $289.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

