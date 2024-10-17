Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.36. Approximately 204,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 674,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.69.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$368.65 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.