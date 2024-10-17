Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (AA, ABBV, ABR, ABT, ACLX, ACRE, ADEN, AGO, ALGN, ALLE)

Oct 17th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $133.00 to $138.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $502.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price raised by CIBC from $3.50 to $3.60. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price cut by Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $123.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $152.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $355.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $84.00 to $85.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $136.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $179.00 to $182.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $333.00 to $352.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target cut by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $217.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $160.00 to $200.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $503.00 to $565.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $565.00 to $705.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $309.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $675.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $725.00 to $775.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $825.00 to $1,020.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $850.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $850.00 to $980.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $104.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $93.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$63.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $285.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price increased by Leerink Partners from $130.00 to $135.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $399.00 to $438.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $241.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $356.00 to $357.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $562.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

