Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (AA, ABBV, ABR, ABT, ACLX, ACRE, ADEN, AGO, ALGN, ALLE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $133.00 to $138.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $502.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price raised by CIBC from $3.50 to $3.60. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price cut by Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $123.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $152.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $355.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $84.00 to $85.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $136.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $179.00 to $182.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $333.00 to $352.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target cut by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $217.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $160.00 to $200.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $503.00 to $565.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $195.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $565.00 to $705.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $309.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $675.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $725.00 to $775.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $825.00 to $1,020.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $850.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $850.00 to $980.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $104.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $93.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$63.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $285.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price increased by Leerink Partners from $130.00 to $135.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $399.00 to $438.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $241.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $356.00 to $357.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $562.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

