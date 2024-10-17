EscoinToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

