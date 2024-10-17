EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Critical Review

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Worthington Steel 3.71% 12.14% 7.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVRAZ and Worthington Steel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $13.49 billion 0.13 $3.03 billion N/A N/A Worthington Steel $3.43 billion 0.51 $154.70 million $2.48 13.92

Analyst Recommendations

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EVRAZ and Worthington Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50

Worthington Steel has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Worthington Steel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats EVRAZ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining. The Steel North America segment produces steel and related products in the US and Canada. The Coal segment covers coal mining and enrichment. The Other Operations segment consists of energy-generating, shipping, and railway transportation firms. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

