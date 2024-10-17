Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 700.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

EXAS stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.