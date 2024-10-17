Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of EXEL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 40.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

