Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.52.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

