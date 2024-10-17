Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 202574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.91. The company has a market cap of £52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.