Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.9 %
FBYDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
