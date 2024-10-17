Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 40226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

