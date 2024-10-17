Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 95,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,274. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

