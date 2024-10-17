Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $182,069.68 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,495.02 or 1.00099064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97413797 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $180,681.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

