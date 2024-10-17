Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) CMO Victoria Morrissey Sells 1,468 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FERG stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,563,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,757 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Ferguson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

