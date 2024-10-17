Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $122.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00041093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

