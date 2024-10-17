FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) vs. Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Financial Contrast

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and FibroGen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $70,000.00 159.90 -$7.90 million N/A N/A FibroGen $173.82 million 0.22 -$284.23 million ($2.45) -0.15

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -8.52% -3.30% FibroGen -96.84% N/A -40.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A FibroGen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of FibroGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.