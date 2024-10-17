Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 982,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FNF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,730. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

