Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 72638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

