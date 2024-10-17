Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.