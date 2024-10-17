Financial Advisors LLC Has $101.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 19.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $101,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. 1,257,601 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.