Financial Survey: N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) vs. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Vanguard has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of American Vanguard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard -0.60% 1.85% 0.85% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Vanguard and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Vanguard and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 0 0 4 0 3.00 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Vanguard presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 215.66%. Given American Vanguard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than N2OFF.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Vanguard and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $585.05 million 0.25 $7.52 million $0.26 20.31 N2OFF $166,204.00 4.46 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Summary

American Vanguard beats N2OFF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.