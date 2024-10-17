Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $272,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

