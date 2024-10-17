Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
