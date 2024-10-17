First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
First Merchants Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRMEP remained flat at $25.46 during trading hours on Thursday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.
First Merchants Company Profile
