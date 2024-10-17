First United Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

MAR opened at $262.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $264.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

