Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

