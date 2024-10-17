Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fiverr International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

